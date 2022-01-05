Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta & Kai Havertz Injury Update After Spurs Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the status of Kai Havertz and Cesar Azpilicueta, who were both taken off with injuries against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Havertz scored within five minutes whilst Azpilicueta put in a fantastic performance defensively.

The Blues head coach Tuchel has provided an update on the injuries sustained to both Havertz and Azpilicueta.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The injuries come as a blow to Chelsea, who lost Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante before the match as they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Here is the latest update on the injuries from Tuchel:

What did Tuchel say?

"I hope Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) s only a cramp. He said so so hopefully we got away with that. Kai (Havertz) I think broke his finger. He played through the pain in the first half but then it was too much. Hopefully it is not too big an issue."