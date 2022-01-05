Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta & Kai Havertz Injury Update After Spurs Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the status of Kai Havertz and Cesar Azpilicueta, who were both taken off with injuries against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Havertz scored within five minutes whilst Azpilicueta put in a fantastic performance defensively.

The Blues head coach Tuchel has provided an update on the injuries sustained to both Havertz and Azpilicueta.

imago1008970600h

Read More

The injuries come as a blow to Chelsea, who lost Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante before the match as they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Here is the latest update on the injuries from Tuchel:

What did Tuchel say?

"I hope Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) s only a cramp. He said so so hopefully we got away with that. Kai (Havertz) I think broke his finger. He played through the pain in the first half but then it was too much. Hopefully it is not too big an issue."

imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta & Kai Havertz Injury Update After Spurs Win

1 minute ago
imago1008970661h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

28 minutes ago
imago1008970891h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

29 minutes ago
imago1008970661h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Dominant Blues Seal First Leg Victory to Put One Foot in to Carabao Cup Final

29 minutes ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Tie

2 hours ago
imago1008898285h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Test Positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago
imago1007587612h
Features/Opinions

'Lukaku Scores Today' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

3 hours ago
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Enjoys' Romelu Lukaku Presusre & Believes it Gives Chelsea Edge

3 hours ago