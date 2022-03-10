Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Christian Pulisic & Cesar Azpilicueta Injury & Illness Update Following Norwich Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic's absences after the Blues' win over Norwich City.

Pulisic did not start the match after an illness, whilst Azpilicueta was taken off at half-time due to illness also.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel provided an update on the pair.

imago1010492648h

He said: "Christian did not feel well in the morning. He had two bad nights and felt sick. Had a change of temperature, felt hot and then cold. So we decided to leave him at home to rest. Last-minute change. 

"Azpi at half time didn't feel well. Stomach problems Looked pale. So we decided to change."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on for Chelsea at half-time, playing in an unfamiliar role at right wing-back and looked comfortable.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues will be hopeful that Azpilicueta is not sidelined for too long as Reece James is also out of the team through injury for at least four matches.

imago1010231644h

The report states that James' injury 'is understood that the damage isn’t as bad as first feared when James had his first scan, although the tests on Wednesday have confirmed he needs to spend some time on the sidelines'

He will miss matches against Newcastle United, LOSC Lille and Middlesbrough across three competitions - the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Speaking on James' injury, Tuchel previously said: "Still we need some more details, more information. Today will be further examinations. It is obvious what he gives to our team so not good news at the moment. A setback for sure, I hope not a big one.”

It remains to be seen as to the extent of Pulisic's injury, with Chelsea stacked in the attacking areas.

imago1010490478h
