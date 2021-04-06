Thomas Tuchel provides Christian Pulisic fitness update ahead of FC Porto tie

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the availability of Christian Pulisic ahead of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto.

Pulisic, 22, was forced off at half-time during Chelsea's 5-2 defeat against West Brom on Saturday which Tuchel confirmed later to be due to a hamstring problem.

It appeared to be a minor problem as Pulisic joined the rest of the squad on the Cobham training pitches on Tuesday morning as they continued their preparations for the European clash.

Chelsea FC / YouTube

And Tuchel confirmed that the 22-year-old will be in the squad to face Porto on Wednesday night.

Speaking on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference, he said: "They [Kante and Pulisic] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news.

"Christian went out right before the injury could happen. He said at half-time he felt if he continued it would be an injury coming so we had to take him off."

