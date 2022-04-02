Thomas Tuchel Provides His Thoughts on Preparing for Next Season With Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his thoughts on how difficult it will be to prepare for next season, given the current state of the club.

The west London side are currently unable to negotiate deals with players, or sign new ones and they are also not allowed to make any revenue from ticket sales, only now being able to sell tickets to Champions League and FA Cup ties.

This all comes following sanctions imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, due to his 'close ties' with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the club is currently accepting takeover bids from billionaires worldwide and a new owner is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League encounter with west London rivals Brentford, Tuchel was questioned on how difficult it will be to prepare for the upcoming season at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s impossible," he told the press. "I don’t know, it’s hard to guess how much of a disadvantage (Chelsea would have on Man City & Liverpool).

"It is impossible to guess, that’s why we don’t do it. We focus on what we have right now and our next matches.

"Maybe it is also an advantage that we cannot get distracted. We deal with the disadvantage later when it becomes clear."

As a result of the sanctions, there have been worries from fans that some players may be tempted away from the club due to better offers from elsewhere.

As such, the Evening Standard reports that Chelsea are 'desperate' to finalise the sale and continue with business as usual.

