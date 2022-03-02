Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's FA Cup Win Over Luton Town After Carabao Cup Final Loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided his honest assessment of his side's 3-2 midweek FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The Blues fell behind twice in the fixture thanks to first-half goals from Reece Burke and Harry Cornick.

Tuchel's boys pulled the game back in their favour, however, through the talents of Saúl Ñíguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

imago1010295641h

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day after the clash, Tuchel provided his honest assessment of his side's performance.

"We made things harder than it needed to be. The first set piece we conceded then were totally in charge not only to equalise but to score a second and third.

"We did not do it, conceded from the second shot and second goal.

Read More

"It was difficult. The difference between final and three days later here, difference in circumstance is huge. I like how we played, stepped up.

"We never lost our head, didn't get frustrated. We kept on going and we were patient and relentless to find the gaps and decisive chances.

imago1010297776h

"We deserved to win. Was a good team performance. Humble. I liked it."

Timo Werner was crucial to the European champions' win on the day, providing two assists as well as registering a goal himself.

"I think cup games are always very difficult, especially playing away against a second division team who gave everything," the Germany international told Match of the Day.

"I think we were the better team so we won."

