'Nobody is Bigger Than the Club' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Message to Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an honest update regarding the future of Antonio Rudiger as the defender is yet to sign a contract extension at the club.

The German's current deal expires at the end of the season and he has been linked to a host of top European clubs.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leeds United on the weekend via Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Tuchel sent a message to Rudiger as he opened up on the contract stand-off.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

When asked about the 28-year-old's situation, he said: "It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."



The cryptic message could be a boost to Chelsea fans as it is clear that the club know what they are doing in regards to Rudiger's situation but recent reports have revealed that the defender could become one of the highest paid in the world if he departs.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rudiger has attracted interest from across Europe which has seen his agent hold talks with Real Madrid in recent weeks, who have also emerged as the current front-runners for his signature.

Bayern Munich and PSG are also showing interest as they eye landing Rudiger for nothing at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

And with several reports stating that Rudiger 'intends' to leave Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract, Chelsea face a battle to keep their man.

