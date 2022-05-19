Thomas Tuchel Provides Honest Update on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante's Future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an honest update on the future of midfielder N'Golo Kante with a number of sources speculating a potential move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The French midfielder's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 meaning next season is set to be his last in west London.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old has won every potential major trophy except the Carabao Cup which has continued to elude him.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester, the German tactician was asked about his star midfielder's future, to which he replied:

"I think he is our key, key player but key, key players have to be on the pitch and he only plays 40% of games," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He is our Mo Salah, van Dijk. He is our Kylian Mbappe."

Tuchel then went on to be asked whether he is one of his side's best and his praise didn't stop.

"I can only repeat myself. He can make the difference but he can only make the difference on the pitch and at the top level, this is our target for him. He is one of the very best midfielders in the world.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Because he is not in the spotlight, he is even more important of the team.

"He has the mentality of a water carrier and this makes the difference. Big teams need this. It's why everyone loves to play with him."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube