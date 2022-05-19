Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Provides Honest Update on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante's Future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an honest update on the future of midfielder N'Golo Kante with a number of sources speculating a potential move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The French midfielder's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 meaning next season is set to be his last in west London.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old has won every potential major trophy except the Carabao Cup which has continued to elude him.

imago1011539219h

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester, the German tactician was asked about his star midfielder's future, to which he replied:

"I think he is our key, key player but key, key players have to be on the pitch and he only plays 40% of games," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He is our Mo Salah, van Dijk. He is our Kylian Mbappe."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel then went on to be asked whether he is one of his side's best and his praise didn't stop.

"I can only repeat myself. He can make the difference but he can only make the difference on the pitch and at the top level, this is our target for him. He is one of the very best midfielders in the world.

imago1012109349h

"Because he is not in the spotlight, he is even more important of the team.

"He has the mentality of a water carrier and this makes the difference. Big teams need this. It's why everyone loves to play with him."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012109343h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's Dominant 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1012109231h
News

Todd Boehly Attends Chelsea's 1-1 draw With Leicester City

By Jago Hemming40 minutes ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Potentially Eyeing Up Loan Swoop for Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1012109818h (1)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

By Joel Middleton1 hour ago
imago1012109168h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

By James Evans1 hour ago
imago1012109504h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Chelsea Close in On Third Place as Todd Boehly Watches On

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011941255h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011951047h
Features/Opinions

'No Youth Players?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

By Nick Emms4 hours ago