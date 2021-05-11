Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update on Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Thomas Tuchel has delivered a fitness update on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Kovacic has been out of action since last month after picking up a hamstring injury during training in the build up to Chelsea's Champions League second leg tie against Porto in Seville.

Tuchel had hoped Kovacic would return against the Gunners, with his return date continually getting pushed further and further back.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But unfortunately for the Blues, who will also be without Andreas Christensen for the London derby, Kovacic remains on the sidelines.

"No, Kova is not ready for tomorrow," revealed Tuchel.

"We have many games coming up and his personal race is postponed to try and make it to be in the squad for our FA Cup final at Wembley."

He added: "Kova is a big loss because of his ability to drive with the ball. He is such a unique player and a fighter. He has big experience and he is a good match with Jorgi and NG. He is a big miss and I can't wait until he is back in team training. I hope he can be back in training after Arsenal."

Tuchel also admitted there were a few members of the squad at risk due to their recent workload but will make a decision as the game nears.

"We have an eye on the players workload and the statistics we have, who is overloaded and from that we will decide who has a risk of injury,"

continued Tuchel.

"Everyone who isn't a risk will be available for the game. It's not to manage the game on Saturday as we are in the middle of a race. It's not the time to judge games."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube