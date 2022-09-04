Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy

Blues keeper Edouard Mendy seemed to have picked up an injury in Chelsea's recent 2-1 late victory against West Ham United.

The game saw the away side take the lead in the second half after Mendy failed to punch the ball clear causing Michial Antonio to capitalise scoring his first goal of the season.

Chelsea then equalised after a long ball from Thiago Silva found Ben Chiwell who managed to slot the ball through the goalie's legs.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Kai Havertz was the second substitute to score after Chiwell whipped in a cross finding the German international who smashed it past Lukasz Fabianski.

Mendy seemed to pick his injury when Jarrod Bowen collided with the Senegelse's keeper forcing him to stay down whilst West Ham was believed to of grabbed a late equaliser.

However, VAR ruled the goal out due to the foul on Mendy, rescuing three points for the Blues.

After the game, Thomas Tuchel spoke on what happened and how Chelsea's number one is doing.

“He was in a lot of pain and we have to see.

“It’s too early to comment on that. I think at the moment he is a bit unlucky in what he is doing.

IMAGO / PA Images

“In training, he is fantastic and he is in general a very calm and self-reflective guy who is aware that he lacks a little bit of luck at the moment.

"Things do not go in his favour. If he has maybe a situation where his action isn’t 100% clear, he gets punished for it massively. He is just in this moment and it feels like it’s not so much his fault.

“I have the feeling because he tries everything, is very calm and focused. We will keep on supporting him.”

Chelsea's next game will be their first Champions League game of the season where they Face Dinamo Zagreb over in Croatia.

