Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update on Mateo Kovacic after he was substituted off against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Blues were 2-0 winners in the semi-final against the Eagles, with Kovacic unfortunately being brought off by Tuchel for eventual goalscorer Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injury.

Victory at Wembley Stadium means Chelsea have reached the final of the competition for the third season in a row, where they will face Liverpool next month.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel spoke to the media after the game, via football.london, and provided an update on the Croatian international, who was only able to play 26 minutes for the Blues.

"We went for Jorgi in the mix as he was hungry to play this match. The season is not finished and we wanted to reward Jorgi and Azpi to stay part.

"Kova goes out. He is in pain and the ankle is swollen. It's a huge ankle right now. It does not look so good but let's wait for the examination."

Loftus-Cheek replaced Kovacic in the Chelsea midfield and went on to score the opening goal, with Mason Mount adding the second soon after.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel also shared his thoughts on the performance, as he said: "Very solid, very serious. We had to take care of some things to control the counter-attacks before they even started. For that, we had to be disciplined and we had to close the spaces.

"We did not expect them to change their formation so there were not the spaces we thought we could explore. It was not maybe the most exciting game to watch but it was important to keep the discipline up.

"We did not lose the focus for a second. We tried to find different spaces in the second half to overload the middle and accelerate the game more and then it became more fluid. Then you have to covert the half chance or the chance to win it."

