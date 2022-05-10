Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Jorginho as Chelsea prepare for their Premier League trip Leeds United.

The Italian international had previously not featured in the Blues' 2-2 draw against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, with Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing in the midfield instead.

However it was revealed earlier on Tuesday that he had made his way back into training ahead of Chelsea's away fixture against Leeds.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When speaking to the media in advance of the match, Tuchel provided an update on the midfielder as the Blues work towards a Premier League top four finish.

"We are fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo. It will be close and I don't know if we will make it."

The German had previously suggested that his side were maybe overusing the 30-year-old in previous weeks, as he said: “He played injured, sacrificed for the team (this season). I think you see it now. You can never underestimate how much pressure is on playing for the national team, the country, for Italy.

"The demands are high after big success like winning the Euros. I think he really felt the pressure there, everybody for Italy felt it.

IMAGO / CordonPress

"This is normal. Sometimes after big successes, very difficult to keep on going. He put a lot of responsibility naturally on his shoulders because he is never shy to do so. He is never shy to do it here, this is why I love him. It’s true, I was very hard on him during the match.

"He had some situations he could do better and normal does. It is never personal. I love Jorgi. I know that he knows it. We see now we overused him, I have the feeling we see the consequences of these huge amount of matches. If he plays he is always fully involved, gives everything and plays with a lot of effort.

"He has to be absolutely fresh to have the influence he normally has. He is not mentally, physically in the freshest moment at the minute. He is not to blame for. It affects how I analyse it, he had two or three situations where he could do better (vs Crystal Palace). Nothing personal. Nothing that stands between us.”

