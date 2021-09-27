September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Provides Mason Mount Injury Update Ahead of Juventus Clash

Unsure.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he does not know whether Mason Mount will be back from injury in time to face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The midfielder suffered a slight injury against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round and missed the Blues' Premier League loss against Man City on the weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel has provided an update on Mount.

sipa_35188385

He said: "I absolutely don't know, we have to see. In the end it will be a matter of hours as to whether he makes it or not."

Mount rarely misses a game, especially through injury due to his impeccable fitness record, but the England midfielder had to sit the big clash in west London out

sipa_34758376

Speaking about the injury previously, Tuchel revealed Mount's disappointment.

The Chelsea boss said: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise.

It appears that the situation has changed, as Tuchel previously stated that if the game against Man City was 'a day later', Mount would have been fit to play. However, it looks like the match against Juventus four days later could come too soon for the 22-year-old. 

Comment: Chelsea's Loss to Manchester City Highlighted Mason Mount's Importance to Thomas Tuchel's System

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (9)
News

'I Don't Know' - Thomas Tuchel Unsure of Mason Mount's Involvement Against Juventus

1 minute ago
sipa_35001712
News

Jorginho Delivers Hilarious Eight-Word Response to Maurizio Sarri 'Son' Label

14 hours ago
1006859320
News

Jorginho Reveals Chelsea Criticism That 'Annoyed' Him the Most

15 hours ago
pjimage (1)
News

Report: Chelsea 'Excited' by Conor Callagher & Billy Gilmours During Premier League Loan Spells

16 hours ago
pjimage (8)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Loss to Manchester City Highlighted Mason Mount's Importance to Thomas Tuchel's System

16 hours ago
sipa_35136910
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Leave Chelsea Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

17 hours ago
sipa_35197810
Transfer News

Report: What Liverpool Offered Timo Werner Before Chelsea Move Revealed

18 hours ago
sipa_35256315
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Launch Bid for Federico Chiesa in Coming Months

18 hours ago