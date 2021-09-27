'I Don't Know' - Thomas Tuchel Unsure of Mason Mount's Involvement Against Juventus

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he does not know whether Mason Mount will be back from injury in time to face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The midfielder suffered a slight injury against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round and missed the Blues' Premier League loss against Man City on the weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel has provided an update on Mount.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "I absolutely don't know, we have to see. In the end it will be a matter of hours as to whether he makes it or not."

Mount rarely misses a game, especially through injury due to his impeccable fitness record, but the England midfielder had to sit the big clash in west London out.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking about the injury previously, Tuchel revealed Mount's disappointment.

The Chelsea boss said: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise.

It appears that the situation has changed, as Tuchel previously stated that if the game against Man City was 'a day later', Mount would have been fit to play. However, it looks like the match against Juventus four days later could come too soon for the 22-year-old.

Comment: Chelsea's Loss to Manchester City Highlighted Mason Mount's Importance to Thomas Tuchel's System

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube