Thomas Tuchel Provides Mateo Kovacic Fitness Update Ahead of FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the availability of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of their FA Cup final clash against Leicester City at Wembley.

The 27-year-old has been struggling with a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined in recent weeks, and Tuchel had been hoping the Croatian would return to training in the build up to the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Kovacic has returned to training with the rest of the squad ahead of the final against the Foxes, a welcome sight for the Blues, and Tuchel offered an update in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What did Thomas Tuchel say?

"The whole group is available as Kova is with us again.

"It's huge because Mateo has everything we need in the midfield: experience, power, can beat players, has physical ability and has played big games in the Premier League.

"When we missed N'Golo and Mateo, we lacked a lot of quality, energy and experience. Billy did a huge job in huge games but it's not fair to compare him to these players because they have more experience and are a step ahead in their development.

"It's big news that Kova is back because he's a big guy in the dressing room around important matches."

Other team news

The whole squad is available for selection for Tuchel at Wembley, which will see N'Golo Kante start for the Blues, as will Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube