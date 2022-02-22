Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Provides Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech Injury Update After Chelsea Beat Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech after the pair were forced off against LOSC Lille.

The Blues face a race against time to get the duo back and fit to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel provided an injury update.

imago1010074963h

The German head coach was optimistic as, he said: "I don't know. I should have substituted Kova at half-time so we could have saved one more change. I did not speak to the doctor yet with Hakim, I hope it is not too much.

Read More

It is the story of the season, we do substitutes because of injuries. Today is Tuesday, there are a lot of days to recover until Sunday.

"We will take care to be ready on Sunday. We don't like that much injuries and would like impact from the bench in a tactical manner, we hope the guys will be ready for Sunday."

Chelsea are already battling to have Mason Mount back for the Carabao Cup final whilst Reece James could return to the squad if his recovery goes well.

The Blues face Jurgen Klopp's flawless Liverpool side off the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League, hoping that the momentum can help them lift their third trophy of the season when they travel to Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009784330h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech Injury Update After Chelsea Beat Lille

By Nick Emms
16 seconds ago
imago1010075126h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 LOSC Lille | Champions League

By James Evans
34 minutes ago
imago1010075154h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 LOSC Lille | Champions League

By Joel Middleton
35 minutes ago
imago1010076882h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-0 Lille: Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic Secure Blues Round of 16 Victory

By Rob Calcutt
37 minutes ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Lille Clash

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1009991031h
Features/Opinions

'Ziyech to Shine Once Again ' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Lille

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1009991147h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1009370618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Outstanding' Thiago Silva for Time Together at Chelsea & PSG

By Nick Emms
4 hours ago