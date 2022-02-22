Thomas Tuchel Provides Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech Injury Update After Chelsea Beat Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update on Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech after the pair were forced off against LOSC Lille.

The Blues face a race against time to get the duo back and fit to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel provided an injury update.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The German head coach was optimistic as, he said: "I don't know. I should have substituted Kova at half-time so we could have saved one more change. I did not speak to the doctor yet with Hakim, I hope it is not too much.

It is the story of the season, we do substitutes because of injuries. Today is Tuesday, there are a lot of days to recover until Sunday.

"We will take care to be ready on Sunday. We don't like that much injuries and would like impact from the bench in a tactical manner, we hope the guys will be ready for Sunday."

Chelsea are already battling to have Mason Mount back for the Carabao Cup final whilst Reece James could return to the squad if his recovery goes well.

The Blues face Jurgen Klopp's flawless Liverpool side off the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League, hoping that the momentum can help them lift their third trophy of the season when they travel to Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

