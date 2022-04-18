Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante Fitness Update Following FA Cup Semi-Final Victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided a fitness update on N'Golo Kante after the French international did not feature for the Blues against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

Kante was named on the bench and came on for the last ten minutes as Chelsea came out 2-0 victors thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Chelsea head coach Tuchel provided a fitness update regarding Kante.

He said:"N’Golo is ok but we decided for Jorgi in the mix because he was out against Madrid and was hungry to play this match. The season is not finished and we wanted to reward Jorgi and Azpi to stay part in this.

"We also needed some fresh legs so NG is not injured."

This news will be welcome by Chelsea fans as Kante is a key part of their team and will most likely start if available for the final against Liverpool on May 14.

Mateo Kovacic was replaced through injury on the 26th minute, with Loftus-Cheek coming on and proving to be the difference as he opened the scoring with a fine strike.

Tuchel continued to provide an update about Kovacic as he said: “When Kova comes off, you know that he is in pain. The ankle is swollen, it’s a huge ankle right now. So let’s hope. It doesn’t look so good but we will wait for the examination and we can tell you more.”

