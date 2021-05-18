Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante & Kai Havertz Injury Updates

Thomas Tuchel hopes Chelsea will have Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante available for their last game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea put themselves in pole position to finish in the top four heading into the final fixture of the 2020/21 campaign after a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues suffered two injury setbacks before and during the win. Havertz missed out through a slight hamstring issue while Kante was taken off midway through the first half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel confirmed post-match he hoped both would be available for Sunday's finale.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I don't know yet (their conditions). We will check them tomorrow. I have a good feeling with N'Golo. He said he felt something, he didn't want to risk a muscle injury. I hope he will be fit for Sunday, Kai the same."

In his post-match press conference, he added: "N'Golo is not injured. He told me – and I understood him in French – he went out before an injury. He felt his hamstrings and was worried that he would get injured if he continued to play."

Chelsea will be desperate to have the duo available against Dean Smith's side on Sunday as they close in on Champions League qualification for next season.

But Tuchel knows the job isn't done yet after the Leicester win.

He continued: "It was an outstanding performance but the job is not done. We have two more to go."

