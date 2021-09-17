Thomas Tuchel Provides Positive Christian Pulisic Injury Update Ahead of Spurs Clash

Thomas Tuchel has ruled Christian Pulisic out of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur but did offer some positive news regarding the American.

The 22-year-old is recovering from an ankle injury sustained while on international duty with the USMNT against Honduras earlier this month, and has missed clashes against Aston Villa and most recently Zenit St Petersburg.

Tuchel confirmed Pulisic would remain sidelined against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon when they make the trip across the capital.

"No fresh injury concerns, good news," said Tuchel.

But after being on the treatment table, Pulisic is now back in individual training and is on his road to recovery to come back into contention for selection.

Tuchel added: "Christian Pulisic is in individual training and trying to come back as fast as possible to team training. He will not be in the squad."

Pulisic was expected to be out for 10 days and to miss three games; those being: Aston Villa, Zenit and Spurs. This could see him come back into the fold next week against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup but after Tuchel's latest positive update, it's likely Pulisic will be eyeing the Manchester City fixture next weekend as the game to get himself fit for.

However, in Pulisic's absence, Chelsea did have even better injury news regarding N'Golo Kante. Tuchel declared the 30-year-old fully fit and ready to face Spurs on Sunday, handing the Blues a huge boost.

"N’Golo is back in full shape and ready to play," continued Tuchel.

Chelsea will also have Reece James back for selection after he missed the Aston Villa win through suspension.

