Thomas Tuchel Provides Positive Update on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Future Despite Contract Stand-Off

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the contract situation of Blues star Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with him free to talk to foreign clubs from January regarding a move next summer.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester City, Tuchel has provided a bit of good news regarding Rudiger's contract.

When asked about his defender, Tuchel said: “We know that (he can speak to foreign clubs in January). 

"I think it is pretty clear what we want but it is not like this in football that the coach or club want something and things happen. You have to accept it that sometimes it can arrive and you can end up in situations where the things are like in a bit of a delay and things maybe take their time."

The German continued to explain how he believes Rudiger is happy at the club and would like to stay in the toughest league in the world, competing for titles at Chelsea.

"I am very, very sure that Toni feels how respected, what kind of important role he plays in this club. I think he is up for the toughest challenge, the toughest challenge is Premier League football, to win titles," he declared

"He is a big part in a big club and I am very sure he is aware of it. I am calm because I feel Toni calm, I feel the situation calm inside. From here we go. I am happy he plays like how he plays. We need him on this kind of level.”

