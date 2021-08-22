Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update Following Collision During Arsenal Win

Thomas Tuchel has provided a positive update on the condition of Reece James after the Chelsea defender went down during the second half of their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Chelsea made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after Romelu Lukaku netted 15 minutes into his second Blues debut, before James himself added a second in the 35 minute to double the advantage.

But in the second half, James went down after a collision and look to be out cold, with players helping him before the Chelsea medical staff rushed onto the field to give him treatment at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old continued shortly after as he got back to his feet with many questioning the decision.

But post-match, Tuchel removed all cause for concern. The Chelsea head coach revealed he wasn't unconscious and James was just worried about if he had lost or broken a tooth.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He was not at all unconscious," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "He was just worried he lost or broke a tooth. That’s why he was a bit shocked. Nothing else."

In his post-match press conference, he added: "There was no concussion at all. He was worried about his jaw and tooth, so he was a bit shocked in the first moment. Everything is alright with him. He's very well."

