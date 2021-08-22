August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update Following Collision During Arsenal Win

In the clear.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has provided a positive update on the condition of Reece James after the Chelsea defender went down during the second half of their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Chelsea made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after Romelu Lukaku netted 15 minutes into his second Blues debut, before James himself added a second in the 35 minute to double the advantage. 

But in the second half, James went down after a collision and look to be out cold, with players helping him before the Chelsea medical staff rushed onto the field to give him treatment at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old continued shortly after as he got back to his feet with many questioning the decision.

Tuchel on win

But post-match, Tuchel removed all cause for concern. The Chelsea head coach revealed he wasn't unconscious and James was just worried about if he had lost or broken a tooth.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He was not at all unconscious," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "He was just worried he lost or broke a tooth. That’s why he was a bit shocked. Nothing else."

sipa_34676287

In his post-match press conference, he added: "There was no concussion at all. He was worried about his jaw and tooth, so he was a bit shocked in the first moment. Everything is alright with him. He's very well."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006147621
News

Thomas Tuchel: Nobody Wants to Face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea Spell Has Only 'Just Begun'

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Verdict on His Chelsea Squad Amid Jules Kounde Rumours

sipa_34676287
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Fitness Update Following Collision During Arsenal Win

sipa_34677243
News

Romelu Lukaku Wants to Keep Building With Chelsea After Goalscoring Debut Win

1006144877
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Win Over Arsenal Continues 'Perfect' Start to the Season

sipa_34675627
News

Romelu Lukaku Reflects on Goalscoring Debut as Chelsea Beat Arsenal

sipa_34676581
News

Romelu Lukaku Gives Honest Verdict on His Performance vs Arsenal

sipa_34676617
News

Every Word Romelu Lukaku Said on Second Chelsea Debut, Arsenal Victory & Return to Premier League Football