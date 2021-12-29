Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Injury Update After Chelsea vs Brighton

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an early update on Reece James' injury following the Blues' disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku headed Chelsea ahead in the first-half just minutes after James was withdrawn through injury but Danny Welbeck's late equaliser saw the points shared.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel revealed the extent of the injury.

imago1008890749h

When asked about James via Prime Video Sport, Tuchel said: "There is no prognosis. It's a hamstring injury."

The head coach cut questioning about the Englishman short in his television interview but went on to discuss the issue further with the press.

As per football.london, Tuchel continued to discuss the injuries to James and Andreas Christensen.

Read More

imago1008890455h

He said: "Hamstring injury for Reece James, back injury for Christensen. 

"We knew before that this would be a tough match, I have not seen many teams play a nice game against them. We don't know what we can demand from players after ling injuries and Covid, I don't know what they are capable of doing. The injury for Reece James was a huge blow." 

With Chelsea facing Liverpool in just four days, James is likely to miss the top of the table clash, handing Chelsea a massive blow.

With it being revealed earlier in the week that Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season, needing surgery on his ACL, Chelsea could now be without their right wing-back James too for a crucial run in.

It remains to be seen as to the extent of the injury, with updates set to be provided in due course.

