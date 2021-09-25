Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Injury Update Following Manchester City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update regarding Reece James, who was taken off in the first half of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The defender was hit by a late challenge from Jack Grealish, and struggled before being replaced by Thiago Silva.

The Chelsea manager has provided an udpate on the defender.

He said: “I don’t know about Reece at the moment. He twisted his ankle and it was very painful for him. I have no other news on him at this stage but let’s see how he is in the next few days.”

The Blues now sit in third in the table, with City moving up to second.

Tuchel's side travel to Turin to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week.

