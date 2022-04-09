Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the fitness of Romelu Lukaku ahead of their clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Blues will face the La Liga giants away from home in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, with Thomas Tuchel's side currently 3-1 down on aggregate.

Lukaku came off the bench in the first leg, but was unavailable for their 6-0 thrashing of Southampton on Saturday afternoon due to an achilles injury.

When speaking to the media after the match against the Saints, via BBC Sport, Tuchel provided an update on the Belgian striker as they prepare for their trip to Madrid.

"He was not in training yesterday. It was too much pain. It is not much time as we leave the country on Monday so I will have to wait."

The German boss also spoke on his side's performance at Saint Mary's as he said: "It was a very good performance and a well deserved win. It is a tough stadium to come to but we made it look easy. In possession we were very focused so it's a very good performance and an excellent result.

"Straight away we looked focused and determined to turn things around. We were hungry in challenges and we were always dangerous. We created a lot of chances to decide the match very early.

"We wanted to play with the same attitude but we have a lot of matches in the legs so we managed the game after that. It is easier when you lead than when you are down but it was a good mentality."

First half goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz sealed the three points before the break.

Werner and Mount then scored their second goals in the second half as Chelsea ended their recent run of consecutive losses.

