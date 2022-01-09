Thomas Tuchel Provides Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Mateo Kovacic Fitness Updates After Chesterfield Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the fitness of midfield pair Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic after the Blues' FA Cup third round clash with Chesterfield.

The pair played 45 minutes a piece with Loftus-Cheek replacing Kovacic at half-time in the 5-1 victory and both shared the Chelsea captains armband in either half.

Speaking to Chelsea's YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel provided an update on his players.

With both players recently returning from injury, it was key for them to get minutes under their belt as they look to get back to full fitness for the Blues ahead of the Club World Cup next month.

When asked abotut the pair, Tuchel said: "We have to see if there is a reaction to Ruben's achilles. Mateo is strong, very strong. You see what we missed for weeks. He's a top professional, top player."

Chelsea will be hoping that there is no reaction in the case of Loftus-Cheek, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career but has finally broken back into the side under Tuchel following a loan spell at Fulham.

Kovacic, on the other hand, has been one of Chelsea's best players when played this season but also faced a spell on the sideline during the early stages of the campaign before testing positive with Covid-19.

Now he has returned, Chelsea have picked up their form and once again look like a real force, competing for trophies on all fronts this season.

Next up for the Blues is a semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

