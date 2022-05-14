Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Provides Thoughts on Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss Against Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided his thoughts on his side's FA Cup final loss against Liverpool on Saturday evening. 

After a goalless draw in normal and extra time at Wembley Stadium, the Blues lost 6-5 on penalties against the Reds after misses from Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount. 

Such a result means Chelsea have now lost three finals in the competition in as many years. 

Tuchel spoke to the media after the game, via football.london, and shared his thoughts on the match as the Blues approach their final two games of the season.

"Like in the last final, the Carabao Cup, no regrets. I told the team I was proud.

"We played 240 minutes of final team against maybe the most dangerous attacking team in the world and it's 0-0. We lose on penalties and we are disappointed and sad, but at the same time proud because we showed everything that we need.

"I was sure during the match the momentum was on our side but unfortunately I was not right."

The match mirrored the Carabao Cup final back in February; both chances had plenty of chances to score but neither were able to find the back of the net.

Both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota hit the post in quick succession for Liverpool in the second half, with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso hitting the crossbar.

Soon penalties were required to split the two sides at the end of the day, with the Blues losing for the third consecutive season.

