Tuchel: Werner Has My Full Support After Hamstring Injury

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Provides Timo Werner Hamstring Injury Update Ahead of Norwich City Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Chelsea forward Timo Werner who is struggling with a hamstring injury. 

    The 25-year-old, along with Romelu Lukaku, has been ruled out of Chelsea's next two matches against Norwich City and Southampton

    Werner was forced off against Malmo on Wednesday night after pulling up in the first-half with a hamstring issue. He was expected to be out for some game, and Tuchel quickly ruled Werner out of the Norwich meeting.

    sipa_35664939

    "No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next," the Chelsea boss said in his pre-match press conference

    "I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. "

    But the Chelsea boss offered a positive comment on the German over his response to being sent into the treatment at Cobham. 

    "The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure."

    sipa_35605563

    Werner is getting full support from Chelsea and Tuchel as he looks to make a quick return to the side from injury, but whether he will return before the international break next months remains unknown.

    "He gets our full support... because we want to have a full squad but sometimes accidents happen."

    Christian Pulisic also remains out as he continues to struggle and recover with an ankle injury sustained at the start of September on international duty

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664939
    News

    Tuchel: Werner Has My Full Support After Hamstring Injury

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35591033
    News

    'Top Class' Chelsea can Deal Without Lukaku & Werner, Says Norwich Boss Farke

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (49)
    News

    Report: Chelsea's Change of Stance On Broja Revealed Following Lukaku Signing

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35665801
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Norwich: Havertz & Hudson-Odoi Set to Be Handed Starts

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34551511
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Hakim Ziyech is Still an Important Player for Chelsea Despite Recent Struggles

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Daniel Farke's Norwich Side Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    1 hour ago
    chelsea-fc-v-zenit-st-petersburg-group-h-uefa-champions-league (1)
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35009443
    News

    Tuchel Confirms Lukaku & Werner Will Miss Next Two Matches vs Norwich City & Southampton

    2 hours ago