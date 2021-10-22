Tuchel: Werner Has My Full Support After Hamstring Injury

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Chelsea forward Timo Werner who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old, along with Romelu Lukaku, has been ruled out of Chelsea's next two matches against Norwich City and Southampton.

Werner was forced off against Malmo on Wednesday night after pulling up in the first-half with a hamstring issue. He was expected to be out for some game, and Tuchel quickly ruled Werner out of the Norwich meeting.

"No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next," the Chelsea boss said in his pre-match press conference.

"I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. "

But the Chelsea boss offered a positive comment on the German over his response to being sent into the treatment at Cobham.

"The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure."

Werner is getting full support from Chelsea and Tuchel as he looks to make a quick return to the side from injury, but whether he will return before the international break next months remains unknown.

"He gets our full support... because we want to have a full squad but sometimes accidents happen."

Christian Pulisic also remains out as he continues to struggle and recover with an ankle injury sustained at the start of September on international duty.

