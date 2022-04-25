Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Antonio Rudiger Injury as Chelsea Confirm His Departure

Chlesea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided Blues fans with an update on Antonio Rudiger's injury, after confirming the rumours that the centre-back will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been at Stamford Bridge since 2017. However, with his contract at an end this summer, he has been linked with a move away since the beginning of the season.

On Saturday morning, it was reported that the star would be leaving in the summer, and Tuchel confirmed the news after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

imago1011386068h

"Toni, the media is on it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision."

imago1011424135h (1)

Rudiger missed out on his side's weekend victory, which Tuchel provided news over his current state, confirming he was not left out because of the recent news.

"He has a groin injury and in the other a hamstring. He is someone who plays through pain anyway and is used to it. It's muscle pain, huge discomfort, and he feels insecure because he is not used to muscle injuries."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011549402h
News

Thomas Tuchel Picks Out Chelsea Trio Who Made Difference in Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010579146h
News

Kai Havertz Praises Jorginho After Stunning Chelsea Partnership in Recent Weeks

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea Blow After Stomach Cramps Prior to West Ham Win

By Matt Debono9 hours ago
imago1011545606h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Jorginho Penalty Miss in Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011270255h
News

'I am Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic in Chelsea's Victory Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago
imago1011386068h
News

Antonio Rudiger Injury Update: Thomas Tuchel Hoping for Chelsea Return vs Man United

By Matt Debono11 hours ago
imago1008453071h
News

Thomas Tuchel Looking Forward for Chelsea Takeover to Be Finalised

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1011277287h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will Move on Without Antonio Rudiger Despite Sanctions

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago