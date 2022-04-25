Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Antonio Rudiger Injury as Chelsea Confirm His Departure

Chlesea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided Blues fans with an update on Antonio Rudiger's injury, after confirming the rumours that the centre-back will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been at Stamford Bridge since 2017. However, with his contract at an end this summer, he has been linked with a move away since the beginning of the season.

On Saturday morning, it was reported that the star would be leaving in the summer, and Tuchel confirmed the news after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

"Toni, the media is on it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision."

Rudiger missed out on his side's weekend victory, which Tuchel provided news over his current state, confirming he was not left out because of the recent news.

"He has a groin injury and in the other a hamstring. He is someone who plays through pain anyway and is used to it. It's muscle pain, huge discomfort, and he feels insecure because he is not used to muscle injuries."

