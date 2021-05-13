Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Billy Gilmour's Future at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel will wait until the end of the season to discuss Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has started Chelsea's last two matches against Manchester City and Arsenal, and has held his own in the Blues midfield, stepping up in Mateo Kovacic's absence. 

Gilmour was harshly taken off at half-time during the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday by Tuchel, despite being the brightest performer for the Blues in his 45 minute cameo.

sipa_33330611

Tuchel knows it is hard for Gilmour, who has had to remain patient for his chances under Tuchel, are a loan move away in January was blocked by the German. 

And his future won't be talked about until the season finishes with Chelsea having four 'cup finals' left of the 2020/21 campaign. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Well, that was an absolutely okay performance," reflected Tuchel on Gilmour's performance against Arsenal. "We saw they defended so deep, so we wanted to have Mason who has a better shot from 20 metres to maybe be more dangerous from distance and have an offensive player like Mason there. It wasn't because Billy was bad that we took him off. It was a tactical change where we tried to put more offensive power.

"For Billy's situation, we will talk after the season. Right not he is here and is doing his job. It's clear it's very hard for him because we lacked today N'Golo and Mateo Kovacic in midfield and they are huge for us. It's not fair to this all on his shoulders but he did a fantastic match at [Man City] and an absolutely ok match today. He was certainly not the problem."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33330354
News

Chelsea Will Talk About Billy Gilmour's Future at Club After Season Ends, Says Tuchel

sipa_33331608
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Not Getting Penalty After Rob Holding Handball

sipa_33164412 (1)
News

Why N'Golo Kante Missed Chelsea's 1-0 Defeat to Arsenal

sipa_33330608
News

Christian Pulisic Seen Limping After Chelsea's 1-0 Defeat to Arsenal

sipa_33330607 (1)
News

Reece James: Chelsea Have to Take Responsibility For Arsenal Loss

sipa_33331608
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Only Themselves to Blame For Arsenal Defeat

sipa_33331608
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Premier League

sipa_33330356
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Premier League