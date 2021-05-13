Chelsea Will Talk About Billy Gilmour's Future at Club After Season Ends, Says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel will wait until the end of the season to discuss Billy Gilmour's future at Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has started Chelsea's last two matches against Manchester City and Arsenal, and has held his own in the Blues midfield, stepping up in Mateo Kovacic's absence.

Gilmour was harshly taken off at half-time during the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday by Tuchel, despite being the brightest performer for the Blues in his 45 minute cameo.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel knows it is hard for Gilmour, who has had to remain patient for his chances under Tuchel, are a loan move away in January was blocked by the German.

And his future won't be talked about until the season finishes with Chelsea having four 'cup finals' left of the 2020/21 campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Well, that was an absolutely okay performance," reflected Tuchel on Gilmour's performance against Arsenal. "We saw they defended so deep, so we wanted to have Mason who has a better shot from 20 metres to maybe be more dangerous from distance and have an offensive player like Mason there. It wasn't because Billy was bad that we took him off. It was a tactical change where we tried to put more offensive power.

"For Billy's situation, we will talk after the season. Right not he is here and is doing his job. It's clear it's very hard for him because we lacked today N'Golo and Mateo Kovacic in midfield and they are huge for us. It's not fair to this all on his shoulders but he did a fantastic match at [Man City] and an absolutely ok match today. He was certainly not the problem."

