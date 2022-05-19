Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Callum Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea Return

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an update on forward Callum Hudson-Odoi's current injury status, insisting he is 'progressing'.

The 21-year-old has been out of the Blues squad since February with Achilles problems and has since struggled to recover.

With Chelsea's wealth of wide attacking players on the books, Hudson-Odoi could be one of the first to go this summer should his side invest in a new striker.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash with Leicester, Tuchel revealed his plans for Hudson-Odoi's re-emergence into his side.

“Dropped out of the squad from one day to the other more or less," he said at his side's pre-match press conference. "Still in individual training, progressing but not in team training.

"He will come early in pre-season like (Ben) Chilwell to start a programme to be back on 2nd July with team training.”

Fellow absentee Chilwell has been sidelined since October when he injured his ACL and has since been forced to watch his side from the dugout.

“We are desperate to have him back. He’s one of our key players. At the same time we are very impatient and happy that he is back and are looking forward to it, we are excited.

"At the same time we have to be patient. It was a big injury, a long time since he was out so hopefully he can reach his level as quickly as possible. He will need pre-season, our patience and our support. This will start from July onwards.”

