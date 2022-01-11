Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Chelsea's Incoming January Transfer Plans

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided a transfer update regarding incomings at Stamford Bridge in January.

The Blues have been heavily linked with several players as well as recalling Emerson Palmieri from a loan spell.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup second leg semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel discussed his transfer plans.

imago1008936340h (1)

The Blues have been linked with Sergino Dest from Barcelona, whilst also reportedly wanting to bring Emerson back this month.

When asked about his side's transfer plans, Tuchel revealed that he has no new news but admitted that the Blues are still in the market for wing-backs.

Read More

He said: “We adapt daily to the situation. The situation has not changed for us. No news, no updates. 

"The areas are clear. We are looking into the market, having our ideas. There is no need to put any pressure and no need for pressure in public. We are relaxed. I’m happy with the players. We wish to have all the players here. The guys who are injured hopefully come back as soon as possible. Hopefully no new positive testings."

imago1007905996h

The head coach then continued to admit that Chelsea are concerned about the long-term injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell but that it is not easy to find replacements in the January window.

"When we have our squad, I am a happy coach. We have some long term injuries we are concerned about. To play for Chelsea, to find these players in January is not so easy.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will add to their squad over the next month but it is clear that Tuchel would like reinforcements to provide cover in Chilwell and James' absence, with Emerson a potential return.

imago1008970958h (2)
