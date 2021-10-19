'We Are Very Very Close' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Christian Pulisic Injury Update

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the situation regarding Christian Pulisic's injury.

The American winger has had a series of setbacks so far this season, first testing positive for COVID-19 and then suffering an ankle injury whilst on international duty with the USA.

He has only featured twice so far during the campaign, with his last appearance coming on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace in which he scored Chelsea's second of the game.

EFE/Gustavo Amador/Sipa USA

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League fixture against Malmo, Tuchel gave an update on the 23-year-old's situation, saying: "He has setbacks from pain, not major injury or complication, just pain in the ankle that disturbs him.

"Once these players with quick movements like Christian feel this pain and aren't free in the movement, the recovery isn't happening so you have to start over again. Once the pain comes back you have to do a little pause then start all over again."

Pulisic joined the Blues in January 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and spent the rest of the season back on loan at the German side.

He has recorded 18 goals and 14 assists in 79 games since his first appearance and was arguably Chelsea's star player towards the end of the 19/20 season.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Tuchel also hinted at a timeframe in which the American could return to the team: "Right now, we are very very close.

"He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain. From there on we go."

Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube