Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Jorginho Injury Following Leicester City Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Jorginho's injury after the Italian was substituted against Leicester City.

The midfielder put in a fine performance before being forced off with some discomfort in his hamstring.

Speaking to the press after the match via Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel has given an injury update.

The German has revealed that Jorginho is struggling with 'just cramp/fatigue'.

This will come as a boost to Chelsea, who saw the midfielder hold his hamstring as he left the pitch to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Luckily, Chelsea were already in the ascendancy as first-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante gave the Blues the lead.

This was capped off by a Christian Pulisic finish late on, combining well with Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea will be relieved with the news that Jorginho's injury is not as serious as first thought as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year is crucial to Tuchel's game plan.

Next up for Chelsea is Manchester United, with the Blues currently sitting top of the Premier League table.

