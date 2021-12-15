Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Romelu Lukaku's Fitness Ahead of Chelsea Clash With Everton
Publish date:

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on striker Romelu Lukaku's fitness ahead of his side's midweek clash with Everton.

The Blues are set to host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening as they hope to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table with Manchester City.

Lukaku has missed out on recent weeks action due to an injury he picked up playing against Malmo.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek league clash, Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an update on his player's fitness.

“Fitness we can debate endlessly," he told the press. "Player will say I am fit.

Read More

"Maybe some fitness coaches will agree, disagree and then comes the head coach who maybe disagrees or agrees.

"It depends on the game, the intensity level of the game. We let him play some 70 something minutes against Zenit then we had a lot of travelling and lack of sleep, a very intensive opponent with Leeds so we decided not to put him in straight away.

"I think he can play 70 plus but it depends how the game goes.”

Lukaku featured quickly upon his return in his side's 3-2 loss to West Ham and Tuchel admitted he was wrong to bring the Belgian striker on.

"It’s my fault. I don’t think he (Lukaku) is ready for 45 minutes physically but still we decided to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai (Havertz)."

