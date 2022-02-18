Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Availability for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who will be available for his side's trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 26-year-old did not travel to Abu Dhabi as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup due to injury.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash, Tuchel provided an update on the midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “He had a problem with his achilles, very painful. The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch.

"Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free. He is available for the game tomorrow.”

The midfielder could make an appearance against Crystal Palace, the side he spent a season on loan with back in the 2017-18 season, impressing before returning under Maurizio Sarri.

A fantastic season ended in the Blues' midfielder picking up a serious ACL injury, which saw his progress halted.

Tuchel has confirmed that Loftus-Cheek's injury is different to the one he previously picked up.

“The injury was a separate issue (from previous injury).” he said.



Then came a loan move to Fulham, before the Englishman returned to Stamford Bridge this season to fight for his place in the Blues midfield.

He will be hoping to push on this season and make an impression upon his return to earn his way back into the Chelsea starting XI.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube