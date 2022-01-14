Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Future Amid Juventus Interest

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the future of Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea after reports linking the 25-year-old with a move to Italy.

The midfielder has broken into the Blues squad this season after returning from a loan spell at Fulham.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City, Tuchel provided an update on his future.

imago1008707752h

The Blues boss was asked about the potential of sending Loftus-Cheek on loan for the remainder of the campaign and rubbished the suggestion.

He said:“We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion. Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."

Read More

This comes after reports that Juventus are eyeing up the Blues midfielder for a January loan switch to replace the outgoing Arthur Melo.

imago1008987616h

Earlier reports suggest that fellow Serie A side AS Roma are interested in acquiring the Englishman's signature as well.

However, it looks like Chelsea will retain their midfielder as he has seen an upgrade in game time this season.

The 25-year-old started the season as the fifth choice midfielder but quickly overtook Saul Niguez in the pecking order before a run of games in the team during an injury period which saw N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.

Therefore, Loftus-Cheek has done enough to warrant a stay at Stamford Bridge during the winter window.

