Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea yet to be decided, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek is currently on loan at Fulham and has made 29 appearances for the Cottagers in all competitions this term, scoring just once.

The 25-year-old's career looked destined for a long stay at Chelsea but a long-term Achilles injury in May 2019 in a post-season friendly in America has turned his future at Stamford Bridge on its head.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Loftus-Cheek is set to return to Chelsea this summer and his future remain uncertain and Chelsea boss, Tuchel hasn't made a decision yet on his future.

What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London

"It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube