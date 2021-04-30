Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea yet to be decided, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel provides update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea.
Loftus-Cheek is currently on loan at Fulham and has made 29 appearances for the Cottagers in all competitions this term, scoring just once.
The 25-year-old's career looked destined for a long stay at Chelsea but a long-term Achilles injury in May 2019 in a post-season friendly in America has turned his future at Stamford Bridge on its head.
Loftus-Cheek is set to return to Chelsea this summer and his future remain uncertain and Chelsea boss, Tuchel hasn't made a decision yet on his future.
What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London
"It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.
"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.
"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.
"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube