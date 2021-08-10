Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Tammy Abraham's Chelsea Future Amid AS Roma Links

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has addressed Tammy Abraham's future ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday.

The forward has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months, and with Romelu Lukaku expected to be announced as a Chelsea player this week, the Cobham graduate could be heading towards the exit door.

Tuchel was asked if he wanted to comment on speculation linking the London-born striker with a move to AS Roma, with reports suggesting that the Italian side have agreed a £34 million move for Abraham.

He said: "Unfortunately not. It is the same as players coming in, I will not comment on the actual situation, how far it is, and if it's true or not true. Tammy is in the squad and did good preparation matches," as quoted by Football.London.

"He (Abraham) was clearly not happy with the last half a year, and he has maybe reason not to be happy. Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players."

Abraham has also been linked with Arsenal in the past month, with the 23-year-old looking to depart his boyhood club after struggling for game-time since Tuchel's arrival to west London in January.

Tuchel added: "I can understand he (Abraham) wants more minutes, so the decision will be how do we plan? What are Tammy (Abraham)'s plans? Does he fight his way back into the team from the position he ended last season? Or does he want to change to the club to one where he has a better chance of being a starter?

"I can understand, and this is the situation. It's quite a normal situation until the transfer window is closed (on August 31).

"Tammy (Abraham) is one of the players where we constantly evaluate the situation and adapt to the needs. There is no news now, he is available for the starting XI tomorrow or to come off the bench."

