Thomas Tuchel Tells Thiago Silva What to Do to Earn New Chelsea Contract

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Thiago Silva's future at Chelsea.

Silva has just turned 37, and at the end of the season he would've completed two full seasons at Chelsea after joining on a free transfer back in the summer of 2020.

After a difficult debut versus West Brom, Silva's age has just been a number. He has been outstanding at the back for the Blues, which saw him earn a new one-year contract this summer.

But now the clock is ticking again with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, and his future remains unclear.

It's evident that the Brazilian is loving life in London, as are his family who make that known on social media, especially Thiago's wife, Belle.

Silva netted in the win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday and his celebration embodied everything about a player who loved and has taken to the club just two years in, kissing the badge at the end of the celebrations.

His future needs to be looked at, but Tuchel is calm. He knows if the performances keep on coming, then Silva can be rewarded with a new deal but the displays on the pitch will do the talking.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It’s on him," responded to Tuchel over Silva's future. "I cannot answer this question right now. Hopefully he can continue to perform on this kind of level. That’s all it needs to stay here. It’s as easy and as clear as that, we want top performance when you play for Chelsea you need to deliver and that’s what he’s doing.

"He is a top professional, is a given because otherwise it would not be possible that he plays on that kind of level for so many years. The age does not play a role.

"The only question we need to ask at the end of the season, is he still on the level that we need at Chelsea to compete for every competition? Yes or no. It’s as easy as that and we have time for that, we don’t need to answer that question right now. He is in a good place and we are happy."

