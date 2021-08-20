Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel was unable to give an update on Trevoh Chalobah's contract situation at Chelsea amid reports of a new deal coming the youngster's way.

The 22-year-old has earned himself a spot in the first-team under Tuchel after impressing throughout pre-season. Chalobah was handed the full 120 minutes against Villarreal in the Super Cup, before playing against Crystal Palace and scoring on his Premier League debut with a stunning long-distanced strike.

Chalobah's future at the club had been unclear with it looking likely he would leave on loan. But after a talk with Tuchel, he will now remain at the club with the first-team for the 2021/22 campaign.

But it had also been reported Chalobah was to be offered a new deal in west London, but Tuchel himself isn't aware of any contract talks.

What did Thomas Tuchel say?

"I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know anything about the contract situation. We had a talk yesterday.

"He went out for loans, had the minutes he needed to develop and now is a good moment to stay with us and be part of the group, do further steps to fulfil his dream and be part of a strong Chelsea squad which he is in at the moment.

"We trust him and he deserves this. It is not a gift, it’s what he deserves. It’s a good situation for us and for him right now. I’m not aware what it means for his contract."

