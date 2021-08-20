August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

Trev is staying at Stamford Bridge.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was unable to give an update on Trevoh Chalobah's contract situation at Chelsea amid reports of a new deal coming the youngster's way. 

The 22-year-old has earned himself a spot in the first-team under Tuchel after impressing throughout pre-season. Chalobah was handed the full 120 minutes against Villarreal in the Super Cup, before playing against Crystal Palace and scoring on his Premier League debut with a stunning long-distanced strike. 

sipa_34578257 (1)

Chalobah's future at the club had been unclear with it looking likely he would leave on loan. But after a talk with Tuchel, he will now remain at the club with the first-team for the 2021/22 campaign. 

But it had also been reported Chalobah was to be offered a new deal in west London, but Tuchel himself isn't aware of any contract talks.

What did Thomas Tuchel say?

"I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know anything about the contract situation. We had a talk yesterday. 

sipa_34596352

"He went out for loans, had the minutes he needed to develop and now is a good moment to stay with us and be part of the group, do further steps to fulfil his dream and be part of a strong Chelsea squad which he is in at the moment. 

"We trust him and he deserves this. It is not a gift, it’s what he deserves. It’s a good situation for us and for him right now. I’m not aware what it means for his contract."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1234745359
News

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Have Plan to Stop Chelsea & Romelu Lukaku

sipa_34578908
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Potential New Role for Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea Side Ahead of Arsenal Clash

D125C4FE-1634-49FE-9363-A5A5335A31A7
News

Thomas Tuchel Predicts 'Important' Season For Hakim Ziyech

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses His UEFA Coach of The Year Nomination

sipa_32840141
Match Coverage

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_34578988
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Jokes That Romelu Lukaku Will Bag 50-60 Goals Before Christmas For Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Is the 'Missing Piece' for Chelsea