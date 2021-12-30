Thomas Tuchel Provides Worrying Fitness Update Regarding Chelsea's Timo Werner

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided a worrying update on the fitness of Timo Werner after the striker tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blues have been without Werner for several matches as they have struggled with fixture congestion alongisde several injuries and Covid-19 absences.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea's disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton via football.london, Tuchel provided an update on Werner's absence.

However, it was not positive news for Chelsea fans as the head coach confirmed that the German forward has still not returned to training.

When asked about Werner's situation, he said: "Not good, not in training. Because of Covid."

This comes as a blow to the Blues as Werner was picking up form before his Covid-19 positive test, bagging a brace against Zenit in the Champions League.

When asked to comment on his return from injury after the clash, Werner admitted he was feeling positive.

He said: "Before my injury I felt much better than the week before and I had much more confidence in my movements and my style and how I play.

"After injury it was difficult to come back after one month. I never had something like that."

However, the forward has been handed yet another setback in his Chelsea career as he has been absent since testing positive for Covid-19 and missed the Christmas period for the Blues.

Werner will be hoping to return to action in the New Year as Chelsea chase more titles, still involved in every competition this season as they look to add to an impressive trophy collection in London.

