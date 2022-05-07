Thomas Tuchel has admitted he always questions himself first and that was the case when Chelsea's form dipped in recent weeks.

Chelsea saw their winless run away at Everton extend last weekend with a 1-0 defeat to the Toffees, who are now managed by former Blues boss Frank Lampard.

They have been up and down in recent weeks. Prior to their late 1-0 win over West Ham at home, Chelsea had lost three straight games at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel's men should've comfortably beaten Manchester United, but drew, then got what they deserved against Everton - defeat.

Now they have had a full week to prepare for their home match against Wolves, and Tuchel spoke to reporters ahead of the league clash and gave an honest admission about his though processes when dealing with the setbacks.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It does not drive you crazy, or sometimes it does drive you crazy as a manager," Tuchel admitted, as quoted by football.london.

"For me personally, I can just tell you that it always starts with me. So I ask myself did I lose my five percent, two percent? Where could I have done… where was my influence? Yes, no. You analyse the data, and you see like also on a physical level that we drop intensity, we drop kilometres, we drop effort actually. So you ask yourself, 'Should I have been aware of it before? Should I have changed more positions, fresher legs? Was it the moment? Yes, no? Where did it come from?' You will never be fully sure. But what you can do is … you cannot get stuck in the past.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"You need to come up with solutions. So the solution is, in the end, in my experience, most of the time, on the training pitch. You can talk about it and hold speeches and show videos and whatever, but in the end, it's the best thing to react on the training pitch because that is what brought us there. So the week right now, we have three consecutive training sessions, which sounds not a lot when I say it, but it's a lot for us. Because the three sessions were actual sessions and not like recovery, recovery and match day minus one, be careful. It was just like three times - Do whatever you want, more or less. And that gave us the chance to increase the intensity, to have some new exercises that you would normally consider too intense, so we raised the level of intensity. We played little tournaments, we played to win. We wanted to see who wins. They were small-sided games, and we played for the result, like not only tactical games, not only possession games. So that was a light switch. It was very good training.

"I cannot even remember when we had a full week to prepare a match, so it was nice, and you see instantly the reaction because it's not about talking in this moment of the season."

