Tuchel: Race for top four won't be decided by result between Liverpool & Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Race for top four won't be decided by result between Liverpool and Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel insists the race for top four won't decided based on the outcome of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Thursday night.

Chelsea travel to Anfield in fine spirits, yet to suffer defeat in the opening nine games of Tuchel's tenure in west London.

And they have found themselves back in contention for the Champions League spots. Chelsea are currently in fifth, one point outside the top four and are a point and position ahead of Liverpool who are in sixth.

It's a six-pointer at Anfield on Thursday between Jurgen Klopp's side and the Blues.

Tuchel is aware of the importance of getting a result but insists it will not be the end of the race.

"We know the situation but we have 12 games left, so no matter what the result tomorrow, it will not be the end of the race for the top four," said Tuchel.

"There is a big importance on this game and the way we play it. I hope we will show up with the same mentality and attitude we have had when we faced all the tough challenges so far, and there have been many.

"This week brings those challenges up to the highest level you can imagine after Atletico and Manchester United, and now Liverpool and Everton, in the race for the Champions League and the top four. In my opinion, this race will go on until the end of the 12 games we have to play, but tomorrow is a very important fixture. We have the chance to keep them at a distance and this is what we hope to do."

