Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Being Crowned 2021 Club of the Year

Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Chelsea winning the Club of the Year award at the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Two new awards were handed out on Monday night at the gala in Paris, France as Lionel Messi was crowned the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner for the seventh time.

Chelsea had 11 nominees for several awards -Men's Ballon d'Or, Women's Ballon d'Or and the Yashin Trophy award.

Chelsea had the most nominees as a club across all of the awards being handed out, which saw them be crowned 2021 Club of the Year.

This recognised the success on the field from all of their teams, from the Academy, to the Women's team and Thomas Tuchel's side.

Tuchel and co were unable to attend the gala in France due to Covid-19 restrictions, but spoke over a live link.

The Chelsea head coach, who isn't the biggest fan of individual awards, expressed his delight at the award.

He said: "It means that it's a nice trophy as it's for the club. We have a very successful Women's team, Academy and our team. We had a lot of players nominated, we try to continue."

Coach Emma Hayes also reacted to the club award, adding: "It's been an amazing year. I'm very proud to represent Chelsea."

