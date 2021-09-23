Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Drawing Southampton in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided his thoughts after the Blues drew Southampton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after it ended 1-1 in 90 minutes, whilst the Saints also progressed after a shoot-out with Sheffield United.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel gave a short answer about the tie awaiting his side in the next round.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "Another Premier League fixture, and another tough one for sure!"

Timo Werner scored the opening goal of the match before Cameron Archer equalised for Aston Villa. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero in the shoot-out, pulling off a save as the Blues won 4-3 on penalties.

Discussing the game, Tuchel said: "It’s normal we take some time. We had a lot of changes.

"Some guys didn’t have minutes for some games. Then it was a tough opponent again. second half we got stronger and stronger. Was a nice cup game, nice to watch for spectators in the stadium with a good end for us. Feels very good because we needed to fight hard for it."

Next up for Chelsea is Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Full confirmed draw:

Chelsea vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Stoke vs Brentford

West Ham vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

QPR vs Sunderland

Preston vs Liverpool

