Tuchel: Chelsea showed spirit, hunger and energy to reach Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel was delighted to guide Chelsea to the 2020/21 Champions League final just four months after he took over at the club.

Chelsea overcame Real Madrid in the second leg to win 2-0 on the night in west London, to seal a 3-1 aggregate win to set up a final against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It could've been much easier for the Blues as they squandered chance after chance following Timo Werner's 28th minute opener on Wednesday night. But Mason Mount sealed the tie in the 85th minute to book Chelsea's spot in Istanbul against Pep Guardiola's side on May 29.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the victory to send them to Istanbul

"It was worth it every single day so far," said Tuchel on the win.

"I was part of an amazing club from the first day, and I felt huge support from day one. I'm very grateful to be on the sideline with this team.

"This was an energetic performance, full of positive attitude and hunger.

"We showed spirit, we fought hard and came through in the moments to suffer. We showed a big reaction in the second-half, and the heads were never down, even after the big chances we missed.

"We always stayed positive, and we kept working."

He added: "Yes, it could have (been 4/5-0). Don’t get me wrong but with any chance you miss, you don't ache or play on the edge because Real Madrid can hurt you at any time out of nothing by pure individual quality.

"So to hang in there, to continue with positive body language, hang in there physically, the mental attitude, stay aggressive and active, never stop trying to play for the second goal, never allowing Real Madrid to push us deep.

"This is really huge so I am absolutely delighted with this spirit and big credit, big congratulations to this team."

