Thomas Tuchel has reacted to news that the Chelsea takeover deadline has been delayed by Raine Group.

It was reported that the deadline for bidders to submit their final offers for the Club has been extended to April 14.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel reacted to the news as he was informed that the deadline has been extended.

When told by journalists that the deadline has now been moved to April 14, he said: “I didn’t know this! Is it?"

The German then continued to give his thoughts on the extension, stating that there is still a need for urgency in the sale process.

He continued: "It is the process. I am sure the people who take care about the process, our board and Government and the other side, the people who make the bid, take care and are aware of the urgency and take care of it as fast as possible.

"It is none of my business actually, it’s not an upset. I am not involved heavily in the daily process of that. No, it’s not a new concern. The situation is in general the situation. We know about it, we can handle it.”

It has since been reported that Chelsea players are concerned over the takeover process, believing that the 'paralysis' could see the Club fall further behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

A deal is likely to be completed in May, with a three day extension given to the preferred bidders to submit their final offers for Chelsea.

