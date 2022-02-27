Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea lacked a bit of luck as they were beaten 11-10 on penalties by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Chelsea were punished on penalty kicks in the capital after the game was goalless and the teams couldn't be separated after 120 minutes.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount (two) had glorious chances to put the Blues ahead, and Chelsea also had three goals disallowed for offside. Romelu Lukaku's offside goal was controversially disallowed in an extremely tight decision.

IMAGO / News Images

As the end of extra-time as penalties loomed, Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought on for Edouard Mendy, however the gamble didn't pay off as the Spaniard missed the deciding penalty which handed Liverpool a ninth League Cup.

Tuchel refused to blame the goalkeeper for his miss and remained proud of his team despite the final defeat.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Chelsea boss said: "We have to also accept the quality of the moment, they are maybe the best attacking side in Europe at the moment. So defending like this and playing like this made me very proud today.

IMAGO / News Images

"I had the feeling we created a bit more, were a bit more there, but maybe that is subjective. The game could've gone either way, we needed some momentum to win it."

He added to Sky Sports: "Football can be a brilliant game, it was a brilliant game. No regrets. We gave everything and it was a brilliant match of football and we played a part in it.

"You need a bit of luck, we scored three times, had big chances, they had big chances, It was a fair result all the way to have a draw (after 120 minutes)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube