Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Chelsea drawing FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea were drawn against Porto in Friday's draw which took place in Nyon, Switzerland.

If his side managed to get past the Portuguese side they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool on the road to the final in Istanbul on May 29.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Chelsea progressed into the last-eight following a 3-0 aggregate win over Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Tuchel reacted to the draw on Friday afternoon ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "First of all I am happy we play an international game and not against an English team, the Champions League is about that.

"We have the second leg at home which feels good because we maybe have a slight advantage to finish at home.

"Clearly, many people will now make us favourites against Porto but that will not help us. You can ask in Turin if that helps you.

"We are self-confident and that is strongly connected with our performances. So we are confident that we will face a strong opponent and face them with respect, but we are in the quarter-final and are focused on winning that."

For the full confirmed draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, click here.

