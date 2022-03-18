Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to his side's Champions League quarter-final draw against Real Madrid.

The Blues will face the La Liga giants and 13 time winners of the competition, with the west London side coming out on top against them last season.

Should they win and progress to the semi-finals, they will face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, two sides they beat in the competition last season as they won their second Champions League title.

Speaking to the media ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, via football.london, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the draw as they look to retain their European crown.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators.

"It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday evening in their knockout stage second leg in France, with their 4-1 aggregate scoreline taking them through to the last eight.

The Blues were victorious against Madrid in the semi-finals of the tournament last season.

Christian Pulisic scored in their 1-1 first leg draw away from home, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount both netting in the second leg to send them to the final in Porto.

