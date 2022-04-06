Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's Disappointing Champions League Defeat Against Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to his side's disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night. 

The Blues lost 3-1 against their La Liga opponents at Stamford Bridge, with a Karim Benzema hat-trick giving the Spanish side the advantage going into the second leg next week.

Tuesday's game at the Santiago Bernabeu will require a huge effort from Chelsea if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the illustrious competition. 

When speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel commented on his side's loss as they still look to retain their European crown.

"It's a heavy loss. It was one of the worst first half's that I've seen at Stamford Bridge, You cannot play like this. Far, far, far from our standards.

"How, when, where we pass, attacking game, intensity in challenges, desire, close spaces. No. First half was so far from any standards we set.

"If you have this goal (Kai Havertz's), you get the energy back. Second half, 16 shots to 1. But if you kill the game yourself, it's harder and harder. We had chances to make it 3-2, which could be crucial, but not today."

Benzema gave Madrid the lead after 21 minutes when he headed in from a left sided Vinicius Jr cross.

The French international then doubled their advantage three minutes later, this time heading past Edouard Mendy from Luka Modric's pass.

Kai Havertz got one back for the Blues five minutes before the break, but Benzema sealed his hat-trick just seconds into the second half as he capitalised on a mistake from Mendy and Antonio Rudiger.

