'We Missed Big Chances' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's Draw Against Everton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's disappointing result against Everton on Thursday night.

The Blues draw 1-1 against the Toffees, with Mason Mount giving his side the lead after 70 minutes before Jarrad Branthwaite equalised just four minutes later.

A point at home sees Chelsea lose pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City after 17 games played, with the German boss' side now four points behind them.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Tuchel gave his thoughts on the game and the reason as to why Chelsea dropped points yet again.

"I think we missed big chances in first half to get the result. Second half was, yeah. We did not find the rhythm consistently.

"We tried to bring on energy from the bench but was hard. We had the lead and gave it away with one free-kick."

Chelsea had a multitude of chances to open the scoring in the first half, with efforts going narrowly wide of the post or being saved by Jordan Pickford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

They eventually took the lead midway through the second half as Reece James played Mount through in the box, with the latter firing past the goalkeeper.

However their lead did not last long as a rare Everton chance from a set piece was bundled in by Branthwaite, much to the appreciation of the travelling fans.

Despite only losing once in recent weeks since the end of September Chelsea have really struggled in their previous games, with Thursday's result being another case of unnecessary dropped points.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube